United World Mission’s network includes ministry partners around the U.S. who are actively ministering among refugees, immigrants, and UPGs. Whether you see yourself reaching the unreached here in the U.S. or gaining experience for an overseas assignment, their opportunities will be a valuable investment in your life. Contact United World Mission if you’re interested in learning more about ministering to refugees, immigrants, and UPGs. Visit

http://www.uwm.org

or ask Jordan at

jordans go28 org