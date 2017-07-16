9) So is This Net Neutrality Thing for Real?

It seems so. Check out, for example, …

http://forums.techsoup.org/cs/community/b/tsblog/archive/2017/07/12/net-neutrality-we-need-your-help.aspx?utm_source=marketo&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=net_neutrality-2017-07-13

Our I.T. guy has said good things about the people at Techsoup before. So it seems they wouldn’t make this up. Can anyone comment on the reality of this? Am I understanding it correctly: That ending “Net Neutrality” would mean that websites could throttle a non-profit user while speeding along a higher-budget user? If this is the case, yikes — should we do something? On the other hand, does it matter? See the article at…

http://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-net-neutrality-fcc-20170517-story.html

Either way, it appears the window for comments is only open until August 17th. So if you see the myriad of announcements asking for input and you circulate those announcements for the next 40 years, please keep in mind, you’ll be burning up the net for nothing. Remember our suggestions about this sort of thing: Make sure there’s a clear purpose for the campaign and find out how long it lasts before trying to stir up more participation. Verifiable origin, purpose and closure.

http://www.brigada.org/opc

(Thanks for bubbling this up to our attention, Mindy!)