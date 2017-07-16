12) How Does Your Org or Church Find Retreat Space?

Is there some kind of directory of the best retreat centers, conference locations, or even hotels for churches and agencies to use for their global get-togethers? I guess our org is no different than anyone else’s. After doing our global get-togethers in south Europe in 2016, and Southeast Asia in 2017, we’re now looking for a place in the Western Hemisphere (maybe somewhere in the western USA?) for 2018.

Are there directories for places like these? Surely there are some properties that have gone on record saying they’d prefer to host groups of strong Christian believers (because our teams won’t get drunk and tear up their stuff!). Or maybe there’s a directory of Christian properties at which an owner or manager have said they’d offer serious discounts to cross-cultural workers? If you have such an idea, please click “Comment” following the web version of this item. Thanks !!!