Is there some kind of directory of the best retreat centers, conference locations, or even hotels for churches and agencies to use for their global get-togethers? I guess our org is no different than anyone else’s. After doing our global get-togethers in south Europe in 2016, and Southeast Asia in 2017, we’re now looking for a place in the Western Hemisphere (maybe somewhere in the western USA?) for 2018.
Are there directories for places like these? Surely there are some properties that have gone on record saying they’d prefer to host groups of strong Christian believers (because our teams won’t get drunk and tear up their stuff!). Or maybe there’s a directory of Christian properties at which an owner or manager have said they’d offer serious discounts to cross-cultural workers? If you have such an idea, please click “Comment” following the web version of this item. Thanks !!!
2 Responses to 12) How Does Your Org or Church Find Retreat Space?
Larry Jones 2017/07/21
We don’t have a directory but… Two years ago, while on furlough, we attended a mission leadership meeting at the Winshape retreat and conference center connected with Berry College near Marietta, GA. A number of other non-profit ministry and missions groups were there at the same time. The facility was beautiful and the food amazing. It was 5-star southern hospitality at its best.
David White 2017/07/21
Campus Crusade has a service called Arrowhead Conferences and Retreats, which can help you find a suitable venue anywhere in the world. Erin Ingler, a Senior Account Manager with them, has served our organization well for groups from 300 to 3000.
Also, RINE Event Management has found us great properties for retreats for 300-350 people at really great prices. Jimmy Ashible is the owner and can be reached at rine_event_managementoutlookcom.