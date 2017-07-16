13) We’re Grateful to…

…the worker at www.Paracletos.org who sent a gift of $50 in the name of Jesus to help unreached people groups all over the world by speeding Brigada along to thousands of screens each week to provide motivation, information, trends, and resources to accelerate the Great Commission. We appreciate you! And thanks for your ministry at Paraceltos to help global workers thrive on the field — because it’s true what your website says: friends don’t let friends go to the mission field alone.

Would you consider joining with them in empowering Brigada to the nations? It’s easy to give. Just click “Donate” at www.brigada.org, or mail a check payable to Team Expansion (Brigada), 13711 Willow Reed Drive, Louisville, KY 40299. Team Expansion is a 501(c)3 incorporation so, for USA citizens, your gift to Christ through Team Expansion is tax-deductible. Thank you, in advance, for your partnership!