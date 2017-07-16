14) The Last Bit: How do You Train New Believers?

When God blesses you with a new believer, how do you help him/her get grounded in and start practicing the Christian faith? Do you use a book like the one at…

http://disciplinganother.com/resources/

Or do you simply keep leading the person(s) through Discovery Bible Studies (DBSes) or three-thirds groups, as some people call them? For example, see the topics/scriptures for future three-thirds groups in the back of the Guidebook, here…

https://zumeproject.com/resources/

What’s your typical approach and how are you liking it? How’s it working? We ask because — it’s become a bit of a crunch point for certain disciple makers. Some have said, “How can disciple making movements ever grow deep disciples without a seminary or curriculum or Bible college? What’s your take on it all? Please click “Comment” after this item on the web. Thanks for any help you can give!