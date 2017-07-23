6) Any Good Case Study Examples of Using Social Media for Outreach?

We continue to be interested in the concept of utilizing Facebook and other social networking sites for outreach… or at least to filter for interested searchers. There must be tons of good examples of this. We’ve mentioned before that the folks at Kingdom Training are now offering a course in this for free. Find it at…

https://kingdom.training/

But today we were wondering — what are some examples of seeing this at work? Where might we see case studies in effective outreach through Facebook? Surely there are examples? Know of any?