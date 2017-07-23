We continue to be interested in the concept of utilizing Facebook and other social networking sites for outreach… or at least to filter for interested searchers. There must be tons of good examples of this. We’ve mentioned before that the folks at Kingdom Training are now offering a course in this for free. Find it at…
But today we were wondering — what are some examples of seeing this at work? Where might we see case studies in effective outreach through Facebook? Surely there are examples? Know of any?
2 Responses to 6) Any Good Case Study Examples of Using Social Media for Outreach?
Lloyd Colston 2017/07/26
Virtual Emergency Management Association has training and hosts a weekly chat.
See http://virtualema.org/SMEMChat for details.
I am a member of the board of this group.
Brian James 2017/07/26
A colleague is using an overt page Facebook to reach out to one of most difficult areas of the world to reach (in terms of security and hostility to the gospel). It is bearing fruit. Can’t share details, but it is proving to be effective (esp for reaching into an area that is just too dangerous to have (m)any people on the ground).
Keep in mind, too, that while Facebook is the top dog, other platforms may be more suitable depending on who you are trying to reach. Look at the Mobile Ministry Forum’s Digital Atlas to learn more: http://www.mobileministryforum.org.
Also, be sure to check out the Mobile Ministry Forum’s “Social Media Ministry Made Easy” guide – and feel free to share your feedback so we can make it better still. Thanks!