10) What’s the Best “Template” for Kicking off a New Mission Team?

Today we were wondering… what’s the best template or guidebook for helping someone kick off a new mission work from scratch? Could be a church… or a bunch of college or university students. Could be an agency who just wants to reboot a new work. Where would you send them? The closest thing we could think of to a printed ‘template,’ per se, might be the book, “A Vision of the Possible: Pioneer Church Planting in Teams,” available on Amazon at…

https://www.amazon.com/Vision-Possible-Pioneer-Church-Planting/dp/0830857796

It was written by people who are actually implementing in difficult cross-cultural settings. But what’s your best pick?