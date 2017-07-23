11) So you Have to Raise Mission Support? Get the Book

If you’re just decided to go into missions, you’ve been accepted by your church or agency, and then you have just learned you have to raise support, never fear: Someone who has gone before you has your back. Visit…

https://supportraisingsolutions.org/

for support-raising solutions. Start by getting the book (“The God Ask”) and add additional help as you need it from the site. You can and will succeed. A clear vision from God never goes unfunded. Get started today. Of course, ask your church or agency for additional help and resources, along with a clear budget, and any other fundraising materials they provide.

