12) Suppose You’re a Cross-Cultural Worker Homeschooling Your Kids…

Suppose you have to stay on top of everything your kids are reading, but they’re starting to read full-length books. How do you get everything done for your JOB while still managing meaningful discussions about the multiple books your kids are reading? Try …

http://www.sparknotes.com/

It’s like the old “Cliff’s Notes” that we used to see in high school and college — except modern and digital. Of course, Cliff’s Notes still maintains a site too… and they even say they are the “most widely imitated.” [smile] You’ll have to decide for yourself which site to use for your own purposes. : )

https://www.cliffsnotes.com/