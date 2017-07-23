7) In our Ongoing Search for Missions Training Sites…

What are some of the other sites you have found to be effective for good missions training, either in person or online? Today, for example, we happened across…
What have you heard about this group in Canada? Looks like they do a two-week course in cross-cultural training, another two-week course in language acquisition, and a five-day debriefing experience. Anyone have personal experience there?
Jeff Bleijerveld 2017/07/26
I have used them on two occasions. However, it is now called Cross Training Global. Ken and Carolyn Benson (former church planters in Portugal) head it up. Very cost effective at present and Toronto provides infinite opportunities to make connections with internationals from around the world. kecabensongmailcom
doug 2017/07/26
Check out
https://accesstruth.com/
Chad Gamble 2017/07/26
Our team of 13 (staff, spouses and children) went through MissionPrep last fall and were very impressed! They had quality programs for children, combined classroom learning with discussions, outings and alone refection time. They brought in various teachers and even a medical doctor to discuss health care in the field. The setting was great, the staff really cared for the students and wanted then to be as prepared as possible for their upcoming transition abroad. For our US team members it even provided a bit of cross cultural experience since it is located in Canada. I would highly recommend it to others!