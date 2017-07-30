1) A Brilliant Way To Engage Millennials?

While some North American agencies struggle to find missionaries, Commission To Every Nation is steadily growing. They don’t advertise or recruit but regularly have applicants calling to apply. A new book by the founder explains what they do differently. Check it out and decide for yourself – is this a new wave in missions, a way to finally engage millennials, or is it just plain crazy? It’s available on Amazon:

http://amzn.to/2uXEocT

  1. Rick Malm 2017/08/03 Reply

    A free PDF sample of the first part of the book can be seen at https://cten.org/CTEN-story/

