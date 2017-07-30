While some North American agencies struggle to find missionaries, Commission To Every Nation is steadily growing. They don’t advertise or recruit but regularly have applicants calling to apply. A new book by the founder explains what they do differently. Check it out and decide for yourself – is this a new wave in missions, a way to finally engage millennials, or is it just plain crazy? It’s available on Amazon:
Empower Brigada:
Get Brigada via email
The Latest Brigada…
- 2017/07/30 — Brigada Today
- 1) A Brilliant Way To Engage Millennials?
- 2) What Missionaries Ought to Know… (Revised): Free Download
- 3) Epic Documentary Celebrates United Jerusalem
- 4) Got a Home-Schooler in Your House?
- 5) SRS Public Support-raising Bootcamp Schedule
- 6) Churches and Agencies, TIMO is an Option to Train Your Recruits
- 7) Please — Stop Inviting People to your Church
- 8) Where to Find Training Materials for “Purity Sponsors???”
- 9) What is “Member Care,” Really?
- 10) Everything You Need To Manage Traveler Risk On One Dashboard
- 11) What If We Fall Short of the Goal? Like Neymar, Don’t Give Up
- 12) Why Does Brigada Still Spell Out the Entire URL of Links?
- 13) We’re Grateful to…
- 14) The Last Bit: Business as Missions vs. Missions as Missions
- 15-Subscription Information
Tag Cloud
BackPage bible lessons book Books China church planting Closing stuff conference Cool Tools Donate evangelism free Insurance Internet evangelism Islam Kids language learning Media Member Care Mobilization online courses Opportunities orality Phone Prayer raising support resources Retreat Security Short-term missions Software Sponsor storytelling Table of Contents Teach overseas technology tentmaking TESL TESOL thanks training Travel Unreached Peoples video web services
Search Archives by Week
… by Month
Recent Comments…
- Samuel on 7) In our Ongoing Search for Missions Training Sites…
- John Samples on 3) Epic Documentary Celebrates United Jerusalem
- Cody Watson on 8) Where to Find Training Materials for “Purity Sponsors???”
- Kelly on 9) What is “Member Care,” Really?
- Editor on 12) Why Does Brigada Still Spell Out the Entire URL of Links?
- Editor on 12) Why Does Brigada Still Spell Out the Entire URL of Links?
- Andrew Steele on 12) Why Does Brigada Still Spell Out the Entire URL of Links?
- Editor on 9) What is “Member Care,” Really?
- Editor on 8) Where to Find Training Materials for “Purity Sponsors???”
- Christine Harms on 8) Where to Find Training Materials for “Purity Sponsors???”
- Neal Pirolo on 9) What is “Member Care,” Really?
- Dennis Miller on 8) Where to Find Training Materials for “Purity Sponsors???”
- Dennis Miller on 8) Where to Find Training Materials for “Purity Sponsors???”
- Glenn Felty on 8) Where to Find Training Materials for “Purity Sponsors???”
- Kelly on 9) What is “Member Care,” Really?
Brigada feed
- 2017/07/30 — Brigada Today
- 1) A Brilliant Way To Engage Millennials?
- 2) What Missionaries Ought to Know… (Revised): Free Download
- 3) Epic Documentary Celebrates United Jerusalem
- 4) Got a Home-Schooler in Your House?
- 5) SRS Public Support-raising Bootcamp Schedule
- 6) Churches and Agencies, TIMO is an Option to Train Your Recruits
- 7) Please — Stop Inviting People to your Church
- 8) Where to Find Training Materials for “Purity Sponsors???”
- 9) What is “Member Care,” Really?
- 10) Everything You Need To Manage Traveler Risk On One Dashboard
- 11) What If We Fall Short of the Goal? Like Neymar, Don’t Give Up
- 12) Why Does Brigada Still Spell Out the Entire URL of Links?
- 13) We’re Grateful to…
- 14) The Last Bit: Business as Missions vs. Missions as Missions
One Response to 1) A Brilliant Way To Engage Millennials?
Rick Malm 2017/08/03
A free PDF sample of the first part of the book can be seen at https://cten.org/CTEN-story/