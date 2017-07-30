2) What Missionaries Ought to Know… (Revised): Free Download

“What Missionaries Ought to Know….: A Handbook for Life and Service” has been revised and expanded so that the e-book now has 74 chapters in its 450 pages. If you have an old edition with fewer than 74 chapters, you can download a copy of the new 2017 edition FREE. The book is available to download free of charge as .doc, .pdf, or .zip files for your computer and as .mobi or .epub files for your Kindle or Nook. You can’t beat the price. Find it at…

http://www.missionarycare.com/e-books.html