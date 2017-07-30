“What Missionaries Ought to Know….: A Handbook for Life and Service” has been revised and expanded so that the e-book now has 74 chapters in its 450 pages. If you have an old edition with fewer than 74 chapters, you can download a copy of the new 2017 edition FREE. The book is available to download free of charge as .doc, .pdf, or .zip files for your computer and as .mobi or .epub files for your Kindle or Nook. You can’t beat the price. Find it at…
Empower Brigada:
Get Brigada via email
The Latest Brigada…
- 2017/07/30 — Brigada Today
- 1) A Brilliant Way To Engage Millennials?
- 2) What Missionaries Ought to Know… (Revised): Free Download
- 3) Epic Documentary Celebrates United Jerusalem
- 4) Got a Home-Schooler in Your House?
- 5) SRS Public Support-raising Bootcamp Schedule
- 6) Churches and Agencies, TIMO is an Option to Train Your Recruits
- 7) Please — Stop Inviting People to your Church
- 8) Where to Find Training Materials for “Purity Sponsors???”
- 9) What is “Member Care,” Really?
- 10) Everything You Need To Manage Traveler Risk On One Dashboard
- 11) What If We Fall Short of the Goal? Like Neymar, Don’t Give Up
- 12) Why Does Brigada Still Spell Out the Entire URL of Links?
- 13) We’re Grateful to…
- 14) The Last Bit: Business as Missions vs. Missions as Missions
- 15-Subscription Information
Tag Cloud
BackPage bible lessons book Books China church planting Closing stuff conference Cool Tools Donate evangelism free Insurance Internet evangelism Islam Kids language learning Media Member Care Mobilization online courses Opportunities orality Phone Prayer raising support resources Retreat Security Short-term missions Software Sponsor storytelling Table of Contents Teach overseas technology tentmaking TESL TESOL thanks training Travel Unreached Peoples video web services
Search Archives by Week
… by Month
Recent Comments…
- Bob Bagley on 12) Why Does Brigada Still Spell Out the Entire URL of Links?
- Editor on 8) Where to Find Training Materials for “Purity Sponsors???”
- Helen on 2) What Missionaries Ought to Know… (Revised): Free Download
- Samuel on 7) In our Ongoing Search for Missions Training Sites…
- John Samples on 3) Epic Documentary Celebrates United Jerusalem
- Cody Watson on 8) Where to Find Training Materials for “Purity Sponsors???”
- Kelly on 9) What is “Member Care,” Really?
- Editor on 12) Why Does Brigada Still Spell Out the Entire URL of Links?
- Editor on 12) Why Does Brigada Still Spell Out the Entire URL of Links?
- Andrew Steele on 12) Why Does Brigada Still Spell Out the Entire URL of Links?
- Editor on 9) What is “Member Care,” Really?
- Editor on 8) Where to Find Training Materials for “Purity Sponsors???”
- Christine Harms on 8) Where to Find Training Materials for “Purity Sponsors???”
- Neal Pirolo on 9) What is “Member Care,” Really?
- Dennis Miller on 8) Where to Find Training Materials for “Purity Sponsors???”
Brigada feed
- 2017/07/30 — Brigada Today
- 1) A Brilliant Way To Engage Millennials?
- 2) What Missionaries Ought to Know… (Revised): Free Download
- 3) Epic Documentary Celebrates United Jerusalem
- 4) Got a Home-Schooler in Your House?
- 5) SRS Public Support-raising Bootcamp Schedule
- 6) Churches and Agencies, TIMO is an Option to Train Your Recruits
- 7) Please — Stop Inviting People to your Church
- 8) Where to Find Training Materials for “Purity Sponsors???”
- 9) What is “Member Care,” Really?
- 10) Everything You Need To Manage Traveler Risk On One Dashboard
- 11) What If We Fall Short of the Goal? Like Neymar, Don’t Give Up
- 12) Why Does Brigada Still Spell Out the Entire URL of Links?
- 13) We’re Grateful to…
- 14) The Last Bit: Business as Missions vs. Missions as Missions
One Response to 2) What Missionaries Ought to Know… (Revised): Free Download
Helen 2017/08/07
This link gave me an error: Error displaying the error page: Application Instantiation Error: Could not connect to MySQL.