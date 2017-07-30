3) Epic Documentary Celebrates United Jerusalem

In honor of the Jerusalem Jubilee, documentary filmmaker David Kiern is releasing “I Am Israel” for free to any church or small group.

“I Am Israel” is an epic film which takes Believers on a cinematic journey through the Land of the Bible. Now screening in over 1000 churches on six continents. To preview the film for your church, Sunday School class, or small group Bible study, visit

http://IAmIsraelFilm.com/

Wow — we’re watching it right now and it is INCREDIBLY well-produced.