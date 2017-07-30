8) Where to Find Training Materials for “Purity Sponsors???”

Surely someone has prepared a course to train people how to help those who are addicted to looking at things on the internet that they shouldn’t view. (If we say the word, the filters for your will kick in and you won’t see this edition of Brigada, so we have to talk around the issue, which is so metaphorical about the church, too.) In other words, suppose you’re a mission agency with 100 applicants per year for new full-time work. Our guess is that 65 of those will either be addicted to looking at things on the internet (that they shouldn’t) or they will be doing it in hiding, without telling you. You can’t help the latter crowd (because they’re keeping it hidden), but the honest folks are crying out for help. Who trains the folks on your staff who are willing to coach them out of this bad habit that is driving a wedge between them and God? We’ve done a quick poll and we can’t find ANY training whatsoever. How is that possible. We can get online training for running a video camera, starting a discovery Bible study, and changing the oil in our lawn mower even. Surely *someone* has developed materials for those who are charged with coaching people away from this destructive habit?