Surely someone has prepared a course to train people how to help those who are addicted to looking at things on the internet that they shouldn’t view. (If we say the word, the filters for your will kick in and you won’t see this edition of Brigada, so we have to talk around the issue, which is so metaphorical about the church, too.) In other words, suppose you’re a mission agency with 100 applicants per year for new full-time work. Our guess is that 65 of those will either be addicted to looking at things on the internet (that they shouldn’t) or they will be doing it in hiding, without telling you. You can’t help the latter crowd (because they’re keeping it hidden), but the honest folks are crying out for help. Who trains the folks on your staff who are willing to coach them out of this bad habit that is driving a wedge between them and God? We’ve done a quick poll and we can’t find ANY training whatsoever. How is that possible. We can get online training for running a video camera, starting a discovery Bible study, and changing the oil in our lawn mower even. Surely *someone* has developed materials for those who are charged with coaching people away from this destructive habit?
- 2017/07/30 — Brigada Today
- 1) A Brilliant Way To Engage Millennials?
- 2) What Missionaries Ought to Know… (Revised): Free Download
- 3) Epic Documentary Celebrates United Jerusalem
- 4) Got a Home-Schooler in Your House?
- 5) SRS Public Support-raising Bootcamp Schedule
- 6) Churches and Agencies, TIMO is an Option to Train Your Recruits
- 7) Please — Stop Inviting People to your Church
- 8) Where to Find Training Materials for “Purity Sponsors???”
- 9) What is “Member Care,” Really?
- 10) Everything You Need To Manage Traveler Risk On One Dashboard
- 11) What If We Fall Short of the Goal? Like Neymar, Don’t Give Up
- 12) Why Does Brigada Still Spell Out the Entire URL of Links?
- 13) We’re Grateful to…
- 14) The Last Bit: Business as Missions vs. Missions as Missions
- 15-Subscription Information
6 Responses to 8) Where to Find Training Materials for “Purity Sponsors???”
Glenn Felty 2017/08/03
Check out the Conquer Series: The Battle Plan for Purity. It is geared for men.
Dennis Miller 2017/08/03
Interesting topic. After being on staff as a missions pastor (do they still exist) and during that time getting caught in my addiction 17 years ago and having been in recovery for those 17 years, it is very rare for anyone to come forward with their issue. 99% of those in in recovery got caught. After helping men and couples in recovery over about 12 years the only recovery material we have found for couples we developed on our own. The only book I’ve found that may address this proactively in any way is “Swipe Right” by Levi Lusko. We have attempted to reach out to churches but not many want to face the issue. We serve two ministries in this heartwords.org and tuffstuffministries.com. There ore a lot of online resources for those in recovery but not like you say for those wanting to be proactive… or much. I will close by saying that the “honest” ones need to get caught just like the rest of us in order to begin healing. I have mentored senior pastors, youth pastors other leaders and we have had over 40 couples go through our 9 week group experience and every one was a believer and every betrayer had not come forward on their own. I hope there is a better answer to your question.
Dennis Miller 2017/08/03
The Conquer Series is an excellent tool I agree.
Christine Harms 2017/08/03
XXX Church or fightthenewdrug.org might be helpful.
Editor 2017/08/03
This is great input so far! Thank you!
Cody Watson 2017/08/04
In April 2016 Josh McDowell sponsored a Set Free Summit. There are materials available. One is a 5 session DVD by Ted Roberts infopuredesireorg
For further info check out
https://www.josh.org/tag/set-free-summit/