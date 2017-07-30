9) What is “Member Care,” Really?

Who coined the term, “Member Care?” Was it Kelly O’Donnell, in his 2002 book, “Doing Member Care Well?” (He used it again in his 2011 book, “Global Member Care.”) These are valuable “best practices” books containing resources and input from people all over the world. (Thank you Kelly.) But we wonder who first used the term? Who made them famous? Either way, what are YOUR favorite books about Member Care? We’ve attended the “Pastor to Missionaries” conference (Thank you Barnabas International

http://www.barnabas.org/member-care

(They also have a set of free downloadable tools at…

http://www.barnabas.org/resources/member-care-downloads

But where do you get your best help for Member Care? In short, who guides you? If you have a tip or an answer, please click “Comment” after the web version of this item. Thanks in advance for any help you can give!