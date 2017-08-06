Launch Global offers 9-month apprenticeships in locations in Auburn, AL, Birmingham, AL. Chicago, IL, College Station, TX, Dallas, TX, Austin, TX, Lubbock, TX, and Phoenix/Tempe, AZ. Training includes abiding, disciple making, church planting movements, support raising, contextualization, learning one’s spiritual gifts, conflict resolution, overcoming addictions, teaming, scripture memory, and more. They partner deeply with local churches and walk candidates through the sending processes of their local church. Participants can live in the city and go through the training while going to school or working a job. Launch Global mobilizers next help training participants join a healthy church planting movement team among unreached people groups. This program trains more than 200 workers each year and has helped send people with multiple sending agencies. Learn more about their Missional Communities at…
One Response to 2) LaunchGlobal Stages 9-month Internships in Multiple Locations
Allison Vosicky 2017/08/08
Yes!!!!!!! I am a graduate of a Launch community. so so good.