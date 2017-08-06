This old-fashioned “Thoughts for Young Men,” a free book by J. C. Ryle (1816-1900) is surprisingly timeless and will help you start literally hundreds of conversations with those you’re discipling (including your own sons in a home-school curriculum). Check it out…

