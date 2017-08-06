9) Who Can Speak Microsoft PowerApps?

What if a disciple making movement strategy needs develop a set of really cool multi-language apps in Microsoft PowerApps framework? Are there Christian developers, with a Great Commission vision, who know and love this stuff? If so, please click “Comment” after the web version of this item — or write us here at EditoratBrigadadotorg . Thanks so much!

  1. Jason Morris 2017/08/09 Reply

    I’m interested too!!!

