What if a disciple making movement strategy needs develop a set of really cool multi-language apps in Microsoft PowerApps framework? Are there Christian developers, with a Great Commission vision, who know and love this stuff? If so, please click “Comment” after the web version of this item — or write us here at EditorBrigadaorg . Thanks so much!
One Response to 9) Who Can Speak Microsoft PowerApps?
Jason Morris 2017/08/09
I’m interested too!!!