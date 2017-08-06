12) Could You Use “Kids of Integrity” Lessons to Build Character?

These “Kids of Integrity” lessons come from Focus on the Family Canada. They focus on a few dozen of the most critical character traits for living the Christian life: confidence, courage, honesty, kindness, etc. Could your mission field (or homeschool group?) use these as discussion starters for key topics in your church or Bible study? Try them for free at…
