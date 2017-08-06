14) The Last Bit: With this Edition, Brigada Stops Tracking Links…

Hats off to the sharp Brigada participant in England who noticed that by using MailChimp’s service to track click-through (links), MailChimp was indeed substituting background tracking links behind our true links in Brigada items. (Thanks!) With this edition, we’ve ceased tracking click-throughs in order to give users *direct* access to the links so they can truly see exactly where they’re going should they choose to click on any link in any of our editions. (We have to wonder how many other online or email newsletters have taken that decision.)

We wonder how many other items someone might suggest to improve Brigada. If you’ve got a suggestion, please click “comment” after the web version of this item — or just email us at Editor Brigada org . Thanks!