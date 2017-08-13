1) Pray and Learn About Muslims’ Trip to Mecca in this 5-Minute Video

Have you ever wondered what Muslims *do* on their pilgrimage (or “Hajj”) to Mecca? It’s happening this year, Aug. 30 – Sept. 1. Have you wished you knew how to pray for them? Your wish is granted. This year, be ready to pray, intercede and advocate for Muslims worldwide. This 5-minute video…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01wVFer3oHo

explains the Hajj in brief but significant detail. The folks at “Pray for the Arabian Peninsula” (Prayforap.com) would love to fill you in and challenge you to pray for Muslims during this very-important time of the year for them.

This year, make a difference in their lives. Pray for those on Hajj. Learn more at …

http://www.pray-ap.info/hajj.html

(Thanks Steve!)