The hospitable folks at EdenRidege have recently opened Kindness Cabin, which is ideally sized for parties of up to six guests. The Kindness Cabin features a large deck, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a full kitchen. Missionaries qualify for an 80% discount. EdenRidge is a missionary-focused retreat and vacation destination located on the Cumberland Plateau in East Tennessee. For details and reservations visit
- 2017/08/13 — Brigada Today
- 1) Pray and Learn About Muslims’ Trip to Mecca in this 5-Minute Video
- 2) Praying John Over Your City or People Group
- 3) Teach Your Family Member or Home Schooler to Draw God’s Creation
- 4) For Your Next Print Job, Try ClubFlyers
- 5) News from EdenRidge
- 6) Hindu World Prayer Initiative Set for Oct. 8-22
- 7) Finally — a Stewardship Class Designed for Low Income Adults
- 8) 30 days of 24/7 Worship and Prayer in Athens, Greece
- 9) “Full Sail” Conference for Support Raising Leaders and Coaches
- 10) Help Your Overseas Worker Reenter Effectively
- 11) Christian Non-profit Organizational Development
- 12) At Last, Counseling that Comes to You Wherever You are in the World
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) What if This TedTalk Could Revolutionize Your Mission Work?
- 15-Subscription Information
