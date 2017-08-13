5) News from EdenRidge

The hospitable folks at EdenRidege have recently opened Kindness Cabin, which is ideally sized for parties of up to six guests. The Kindness Cabin features a large deck, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a full kitchen. Missionaries qualify for an 80% discount. EdenRidge is a missionary-focused retreat and vacation destination located on the Cumberland Plateau in East Tennessee. For details and reservations visit

http://www.edenridge.org

