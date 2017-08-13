10) Help Your Overseas Worker Reenter Effectively

From October 15 to 20, TRAIN International is offering their ABIDE re-entry debriefing for global workers. ABIDE provides 5 days for participants to process their cross-cultural experiences in both group and individual debriefing. Whole families are welcome as TRAIN offers both adult and TCK programs for all ages. Get equipped to navigate re-entry and to move forward in renewal toward the next season of ministry. Visit their website to learn more or by watching a participant’s testimonial at:

http://traininternational.org/Abide.html

and

https://youtu.be/WXlxYbIVAxk

