14) What if This TedTalk Could Revolutionize Your Mission Work?

What if cross-cultural training is only half the battle? What if language acquisition, important though it may be, isn’t as strong of a predictor of who survives? What if becoming resilient has less to do with talent, resources, and placement? There is no doubt that biblical knowledge matters. No doubt in the world. But we’ve all known really smart missionaries with lots of Bible training who for some reason, just didn’t survive in the mission field. So what DOES cause someone to follow through? What powers a person to be resilient when all outward signs point to failure? This researcher calls it “grit” and you’ll be fascinated by her research in it.

https://www.ted.com/talks/angela_lee_duckworth_grit_the_power_of_passion_and_perseverance#t-387007

What if we could figure out how to measure grit? Maybe we don’t know how to train it into someone — but what if we could at least spot it where it exists? It will take you 6 minutes to watch the video. But it might change your organization or church for years to come. (Thanks Jenny!)