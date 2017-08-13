11) Christian Non-profit Organizational Development

Is anyone helping Christian non-profit organizations improve from an operational, managerial and executive perspective and there by help them improve their effectiveness and efficiency as organizations? If you are involved in this type of ministry, either by providing organizational evaluations or training, please click “Comment” following the web version of this item and provide your website or a means of contact so inquiring Brigada readers know where to turn. Thanks!

  1. S Coffey 2017/08/16 Reply

    In the DFW area, there is an organization: FaithServ
    Contact Scott Heflin – ScottatFaithServdotcom

    • Ann Wheeler 2017/08/17 Reply

      Hi Coffey,

      Thank you for mentioning that organisation. I have looked at their web page and will follow up with that contact. Thank you.

  2. Brian Ward 2017/08/16 Reply

    I have used ManagerTools.com both for personal growth as well as a tool to train managers in several organizations. We have used the free audio podcasts and paid the small annual fee to also get the “cliff notes” pdf files of each broadcast. Listening to the podcast is homework and then I lead a discussion. The audio is a discussion between two seasoned managers. I have used this material with both American staff and Papua New Guinean staff and both enjoy listening to the discussion and learn well from it.

  3. Ann Wheeler 2017/08/17 Reply

    Hi Brian,

    I too am a fan of Manager Tools they are a great resource and it has been key in my development as a manager. I am sure you are aware that they have another resource call Career Tools that also gives excellent advice. Do you use any other resources to train your managers? May I ask what subjects do you see are needed among the managers you help.

