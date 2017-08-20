Many people are responding to the Good News in India after watching an evangelistic movie or film in the languages of India. This website will show you some of the titles available in the USA and India and where to buy them.
2017/08/20 — Brigada Today
1) Christian DVD's and vcds for India
- 2) Android Users Get a Brigada App (iOS to follow)
- 3) Be More Effective Making Disciples and Establishing Churches
- 4) The Bible Project: Videos and Resources are being translated
- 5) A Great Example of Raising up Prayer For Your State/Province
- 6) Especially for Ladies: Catch a DMM Training in L.A. in February
- 7) Movements: The Podcast
- 8) Please Pray for the Japan 2017 Church Planting Institute Conference
- 9) Online Biblical degrees that are unbelievably affordable
- 10) Increasing Number of Flight Delays
- 11) TESOL Training in Asia
- 12) Enjoy listening to podcasts?
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) The Last Bit: Encouraged by Early Results to Zume
Dave Bhagwan 2017/08/25
Most of these resources are NOT appropriate for Indian audiences. They reinforce the error held by almost all in India, which says that Christianity and the Christian God are a western concept.
The characters in the movies, VCD’s, DVD’s, books, tapes and almost all other resources paint Jesus as the European blue-eyed blonde, instead of the typical Middle-Eastern person that he was.
Praise God, there are new movies and resources that give a more accurate picture of Jesus that is emerging.
Dave Bhagwan 2017/08/25
One example of a more accurate picture of Jesus is found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlZEnQUJ_w8