    Most of these resources are NOT appropriate for Indian audiences. They reinforce the error held by almost all in India, which says that Christianity and the Christian God are a western concept.

    The characters in the movies, VCD’s, DVD’s, books, tapes and almost all other resources paint Jesus as the European blue-eyed blonde, instead of the typical Middle-Eastern person that he was.

    Praise God, there are new movies and resources that give a more accurate picture of Jesus that is emerging.

    One example of a more accurate picture of Jesus is found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlZEnQUJ_w8

