Mission Media U (MMU) is an online learning platform designed to train Christians to be more effective in making disciples and establishing churches. Their course, “Foundations of Media Strategy,” is starting Sept. 14 and running through Oct. 12. Each week in the 5-week course requires 3 hours of work per week including a one-hour live instruction session. For more information, go to…
http://www.missionmediau.org/courses/foundations-of-media-strategy/
One Response to 3) Be More Effective Making Disciples and Establishing Churches
Jaime Chambers 2017/08/25
This course is amazing- everyone I know that has taken it raves about all that they have learned and how it has positively effected their ministry!