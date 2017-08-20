3) Be More Effective Making Disciples and Establishing Churches

Mission Media U (MMU) is an online learning platform designed to train Christians to be more effective in making disciples and establishing churches. Their course, “Foundations of Media Strategy,” is starting Sept. 14 and running through Oct. 12. Each week in the 5-week course requires 3 hours of work per week including a one-hour live instruction session. For more information, go to…

Empower Brigada:









Get Brigada via email



Search Archives by Week August 2017 S M T W T F S « Jul 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31