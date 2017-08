This has been a wonderful resource in English for Bible Videos and book summaries, and thebibleproject.com has begun translation projects! They have created visual graphic summaries of each book of the bible as well as thematic videos. You can find resources, images and videos to download for free at

https://thebibleproject.com/

but if you are looking for resources that are be developed daily in other languages, follow the link below.

https://thebibleproject.com/languages/