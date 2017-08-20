5) A Great Example of Raising up Prayer For Your State/Province

Are you a disciple-maker looking for a great example of what it might look like to raise up prayer for your state or province? If so, check out the #Pray4Colorado campaign. They have now begun praying in earnest for a disciple-making movement in Colorado. The #Pray4Colorado email newsletter is a daily prayer guide to help interested partners focus their prayers on revival and movement within the state.

http://www.pray4colorado.org/email-newsletter/

But you can also find the same material on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Pray4Colorado

Either way, if you could check it out and say a prayer them, it would help them get things rolling. Thanks!