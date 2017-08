This past week, a Brigada participant (Thanks Frank) reminded us of Steve Addison’s podcast about Movements…

https://itunes.apple.com/au/podcast/movements-multiplying-disciples-and-churches/id1223833089?mt=2

We’ve listened to these before but I had kind of gotten out of the habit. He does have some really good stuff — and he’s consistent (which is more than we can sometimes say for our own podcasts!). Highly recommended.