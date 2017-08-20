9) Online Biblical degrees that are unbelievably affordable

Are you looking for more training via distance education while you minister? Therapon University offers online Biblical courses in the areas of theology, counseling, restorative justice, and interdisciplinary studies. They offer associate, bachelor, masters, and doctorate degrees. The school gives credit for prior training and ministry experience. Their present tuition fees are USD 25.00 per credit hour. Learn more at…

Empower Brigada:









Get Brigada via email



Search Archives by Week August 2017 S M T W T F S « Jul 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31