Are you looking for more training via distance education while you minister? Therapon University offers online Biblical courses in the areas of theology, counseling, restorative justice, and interdisciplinary studies. They offer associate, bachelor, masters, and doctorate degrees. The school gives credit for prior training and ministry experience. Their present tuition fees are USD 25.00 per credit hour. Learn more at…
- 2017/08/20 — Brigada Today
- 1) Christian DVD’s and vcds for India
- 2) Android Users Get a Brigada App (iOS to follow)
- 3) Be More Effective Making Disciples and Establishing Churches
- 4) The Bible Project: Videos and Resources are being translated
- 5) A Great Example of Raising up Prayer For Your State/Province
- 6) Especially for Ladies: Catch a DMM Training in L.A. in February
- 7) Movements: The Podcast
- 8) Please Pray for the Japan 2017 Church Planting Institute Conference
- 9) Online Biblical degrees that are unbelievably affordable
- 10) Increasing Number of Flight Delays
- 11) TESOL Training in Asia
- 12) Enjoy listening to podcasts?
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) The Last Bit: Encouraged by Early Results to Zume
- 15-Subscription Information
