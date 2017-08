The Venture in Faith podcast is now available.

http://gnpi.org/vif/

The series features interviews originally filmed in the GNPI studios in Joplin, Missouri, beginning in the 1980s through the 2000s. The testimonies continue to show God’s power and relevance to each generation. New episodes are added weekly. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/venture-in-faith/id1270771203

or

https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/gnpiusa/venture-in-faith