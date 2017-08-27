Support Raising Solutions Can Help You Achieve 100% of Your Budget!

Row of American coins in soil — Image by © Mike Kemp/Tetra Images/Corbis

The goal at Support Raising Solutions is to flood the nations with spiritually healthy, vision-driven and fully-funded Great Commission workers. Are you struggling with raising support? They use biblical and relational support raising methods to equip you and help you reach your ministry assignment quickly. For more information, visit…

http://www.supportraisingsolutions.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Please enter your name, email and a comment.