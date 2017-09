Join Saddleback Church Online Campus Pastor Jay Kranda and L. Michelle, part of the first group of Google Glass Explorers and creator of the VR environment for Stories of Faith, on September 6, 8 AM, PT. Visual Story Network is hosting this webinar for faith leaders striking out into the unchartered territories of the AR/VR world. For more information and to register, visit…

Empower Brigada:









Get Brigada via email



Search Archives by Week August 2017 S M T W T F S « Jul 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31