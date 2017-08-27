Now you can receive training online to teach English to arriving refugees or to obtain genuine work abroad. With this approach, you can start anytime in the school year. ConnecTEFL is an affordable 120-hour teaching English as a foreign language certification program. The course can be taken online anywhere in the world. The certificate meets the globally accepted TESOL International short-term certificate standards.
See site for more info:
Get Professional Tefl Certificate Online To Get Job Overseas
Now you can receive training online to teach English to arriving refugees or to obtain genuine work abroad. With this approach, you can start anytime in the school year. ConnecTEFL is an affordable 120-hour teaching English as a foreign language certification program. The course can be taken online anywhere in the world. The certificate meets the globally accepted TESOL International short-term certificate standards.
Recent Comments…