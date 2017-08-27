Check out This Free Course to Overcome Internet (& More) Addictions

Because certain filters will kick in if we mention the other kinds of addictions that go along with the internet, all we can say is — this course, according to Brigada participant Alex (Thanks Alex!) will help you wage war against certain internet addictions that involve the eye itself. Please check it out if you can, then let us know your take on its level of helpfulness. Also, please let us know your experience with getting hooked up with the learning platform (Crosswired).

https://connect.crosswired.com/products/-/store-front/action/SelectProd?_KonaKart_Storefront_WAR_konakart_prodId=91