What's your take on the book, "From Cairo to Christ" ? The author apparently grew up in Cairo as an ordinary Egyptian Muslim. He was deeply embedded in his family, religion, and country. For a time he was part of the Muslim Brotherhood. But as he came of age, he began to encounter people who followed a different way, who called themselves Christians. And a radically new life became possible at great cost and risk, yet with great joy. It's available on sale for $13.60 at World Christian Bookstore.

