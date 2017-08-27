What’s your take on the book, “From Cairo to Christ” ? The author apparently grew up in Cairo as an ordinary Egyptian Muslim. He was deeply embedded in his family, religion, and country. For a time he was part of the Muslim Brotherhood. But as he came of age, he began to encounter people who followed a different way, who called themselves Christians. And a radically new life became possible at great cost and risk, yet with great joy. If you’ve read it, please click Comment following the web version of this item. It’s available on sale for $13.60 at World Christian Bookstore here..
One Response to Your Take on the Book, “From Cairo to Christ” ???
Marti Wade 2017/09/01
First-person narrative evidently written by Van Til based on interviews/other sources from Atallah. Describes the life of Atallah, an Egyptian Muslim man, focusing on how he came to Christ and into a global ministry to Muslims, then turns to analysis of Islam and issues Muslims face in the 21st century sometimes as illustrated from his own experience and that of others.
In some sections the authors are careful to acknowledge diversity in the Muslim world. In others, though, they seem to fall into the all-too-common trap of generalizing to the whole “Muslim World” from the perspective of someone who grew up among Arabs. Nevertheless, most of his statements seem sound, and the book has the benefit of being clear and readable, which might not have been possible had they authors made greater effort to deal with nuances. There’s just enough history and theology to support their statements without getting bogged down and losing the reader.
Book’s appeal may be limited in some circles by Atallah’s perspectives on Christian Zionism (which he opposes) and moderate/democratic Islam (which he seems to see ultimately untenable). His heart for bridge-building comes across well, however, and he avoid several other issues that divide Christians in their views of Muslims and ministry to Muslims.