How to Learn About 25 Of The World’s Largest Cities

Suppose a local church came to you asking for help in making an impact on 25 of the world’s largest cities in 2018. Maybe the first thing you’d want to do is sharpen your geography skills so you can quickly point to each of those 25 cities on a map, right? Never fear. Seterra is here. 3 or 4 attempts at this online map-quiz game will help you get started in your quest.

http://online.seterra.com/en/vgp/3127

Once you figured out where all the top 25 cities were located, your next challenge would be to learn about them. Where would you go? Wikipedia? Smithsonian Magazine?

http://www.un.org/en/development/desa/news/population/world-urbanization-prospects-2014.html

In other words, where are the best sources for learning about mega-cities? If you’ve got a thought, please click “Comment” following the web version of this article. And by the way, this is a real scenario. So we’re for real interested. Thanks in advance for any help you can give.