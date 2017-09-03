Tentmaking Briefs is now Tentmaking Today

Tentmaking Briefs was launched in 2009 and quickly became the most widely read publication on tentmaking with readership in 195 countries. It is being re-branded and re-launched as Tentmaking Today on September 13th, as an independent publication of the worldwide tentmaking movement. By subscribing you will be reminded as each issue is published. It’s FREE.

http://tentmaking.today/

