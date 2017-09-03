Tentmaking Briefs was launched in 2009 and quickly became the most widely read publication on tentmaking with readership in 195 countries. It is being re-branded and re-launched as Tentmaking Today on September 13th, as an independent publication of the worldwide tentmaking movement. By subscribing you will be reminded as each issue is published. It’s FREE.
Empower Brigada:
Get Brigada via email
The Latest Brigada…
- 2017/09/03 – Brigada Today
- Ken Anderson Films Streamed Online in 37 Languages
- Learn to Communicate Timeless Truth Through Story
- How to Learn About 25 Of The World’s Largest Cities
- Support Raising Leaders Conference: Full Sail
- Last tentmaking course in 2017
- Curious About Progress With Global Bible Translation?
- Tentmaking Briefs is now Tentmaking Today
- Curious About the Origin of the Term, “Member Care?”
- The Whole North Korea Thing… What’s Up With That?
- Follow-up on Secure (on Not) Email
- What are YOUR Simple Instructions for Changing the World?
- Remembering Those Struck by Disaster
- We’re Grateful for…
- The Last Bit: Let’s Make a Reading List for Marketplace Ministries
- Closing Stuff
Tag Cloud
BackPage bible lessons book Books China church planting Closing stuff conference Cool Tools Donate evangelism free Insurance Internet evangelism Islam Kids language learning Media Member Care Mobilization online courses Opportunities orality Phone Prayer raising support resources Retreat Security Short-term missions Software Sponsor storytelling Table of Contents Teach overseas technology tentmaking TESL TESOL thanks training Travel Unreached Peoples video web services
Search Archives by Week
… by Month
Brigada feed
- 2017/08/27 — Brigada Today
- Multiplying Movement Podcast
- Support Raising Solutions Can Help You Achieve 100% of Your Budget!
- Webinar: How to Use AR/VR in Your Ministry to Tell Better Stories
- Get Professional Tefl Certificate Online To Get Job Overseas
- Your Favorite Super-Secure Email Service?
- Use this Approach to Become More Efficient and Effective
- Check out This Free Course to Overcome Internet (& More) Addictions
- Your Take on the Book, “From Cairo to Christ” ???
- We Asked About the Origin of the Phrase “Member Care” Recently
- Know Someone Who Needs Recovery From an Addiction to a Vice?
- If You Live in These 7 States in the USA, The Clock is Ticking…
- Want to submit an item for Brigada?
- We’re Grateful for…
- The Last Bit: How do YOU Define Disciple Making?
Recent Comments…