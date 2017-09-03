Can someone succinctly sum up what motive is driving the leadership of North Korea to take a nuclear approach? What in the world? This author gives it a shot…
https://www.yahoo.com/news/us-ban-north-korea-travel-comes-force-055853080.html
But in reality, can someone help us better understand North Korean regime’s thinking on this?
Ted Bjorem 2017/09/08
interesting you should ask now.
Just this week a retired Aussie Supreme Justice who has a weekly radio spot here on the Gold Coast was asked that. He reviewed history and how nations/kings not uncommonly flex heir muscles just to be noticed – before WW1 who had the biggest and most battleships; he felt Hitler could have been stopped had he been resisted, rather than placated
He feels there is a lot of bravado, look at me, and Kim will stop sort of war, unless those around fail to cut supply. He is feudal king so no one internally to stop him.
There is another hot spot on the China/India border near Sikkim first China, then India in response building roads to the border
The Islands China has built on in the Philippine Sea
Remember God loves to do the impossible when we pray with a pure heart. “Lord continue to frustrate their counsel… “
Pete Mortonq 2017/09/08
I wrote an article on this a few weeks ago. You can find it on our new In The Field Blog. Titled Kim Jong Un is a joke……right?
Pete Morton 2017/09/08
You would have to go to our website which is called In The Field and is at http://www.ministryinthefield.com.
Charles Cherry 2017/09/08
I thought this guy makes some good points:
https://mises.org/blog/why-war-party-loves-call-foreign-leaders-insane