Follow-up on Secure (on Not) Email

A few weeks ago, we asked which is the most secure email. See the original item here…

http://www.brigada.org/2017/08/27_21025

One reader felt that Hushmail was no longer any more secure than the rest of the pack. Is that your understanding? If so, what are our options these days? One reader, Ed, mentioned he was using an encryption tool with Gmail. But I would think that slows down the very reading/composing/sending process that has helped make Gmail so popular. Another reader felt we had been a bit biased when we used the phrase “made a deal with the devil.” If you felt the same, please forgive. We just wish/hope that some company can create truly secure communication. Do you know of one?