Remembering Those Struck by Disaster

As this Brigada heads out the door, it goes without saying that we ought to pause to pray for those suffering from the effects of hurricanes, flooding, and more. Apparently 90% of the housing on the island of Barbuda has been leveled.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=z7vr8KuS1MY

We’ve heard that one-third of Bangladesh is under water? Houston has $180 billion dollars in damages. Many are trying to escape Irma. Some in other parts of the world have nowhere to go and no way to get there. The list goes on. Please join us in lifting up those impacted by these horrific disasters.