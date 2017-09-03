The Last Bit: Let’s Make a Reading List for Marketplace Ministries

Some refer to it as “business as missions” or “BAM” while others use the term ‘marketplace ministries.’ Some still just say, “tentmaking,” in a throwback to the apostle Paul. Regardless, the idea is the same: How can I integrate my work and my witness as one, regardless of where I serve in the world. Can I be INTENTIONAL about merging the two? Can I actually PLAN my career in such a way that it provides the best avenue for multiplying disciples and churches in answer to the Great Commission? Those are tough questions. They deserve serious answers. Let’s pull together some of the best resources here. If you know of others, please mention them in comments following the web version of this item. Thanks in advance for any help you can give.

First, there are several resources listed on the Antioch Journey website. See

http://www.antiochjourney.com/resources

There you’ll find resources like these (we’ve pulled some additional ideas from a friend named Allan and added a few ourselves):

First, to keep in mind the eventual goal (making disciples):

*** Contagious Disciple Making by David L. Watson and Paul D. Watson

*** Miraculous Movements by Jerry Trousdale

*** Scatter: Go Therefore and Take Your Job With You by Andrew Scott

*** The 3D Gospel: Ministry in Guilt, Shame, and Fear Cultures by Jayson Georges

*** http://www.MoreDisciples.com

*** http://www.ZumeProject.com

Then, books which specialize in marketpace ministry:

*** The Missional Entrepreneur by Mark Russel

*** Business for Transformation by Patrick Lai

*** Great Commission Companies: The Emerging Role of Business in Missions by Steve Rundle and Tom Steffen

*** Business as Mission: A Comprehensive Guide to Theory and Practice by C. Neal Johnson

*** Business as Mission: The Power of Business in the Kingdom of God by Michael R. Baer

Can you think of others? If so, please click comment following the web version of this item. Thanks for any help you can give!