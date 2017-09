Many (zillions?) have benefited from his book, “Seeking Allah, Finding Jesus.” But now he could use their prayers — and yours too. Nabeel Qureshi was diagnosed with advanced stomach cancer in August. His recent video (from his hospital bed) is incredibly sobering. See his website…

http://www.nabeelqureshi.com

for background info. But see this video for a most sobering update:

Can we all please unite in prayer for this courageous man of God?

