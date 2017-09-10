What Do We Know About Galactic Communications?

This Galactic place…

https://galacticomm.org/index.html

sounds so Star Wars-ish. And their encryption/security measures seem, on the surface, designed to keep out the Borg.

https://galacticomm.org/security.html

Is this for real? Does anyone know any inside information on these folks? There are limits to how much they’ll store (10 Gig). But everything else seems really ideal — if it’s for real. Anyone have any history with them and/or can vouch for the ownership?