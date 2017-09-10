Everyone (just about?) has a mobile phone. When you stop and think about it, this offers an amazing opportunity for Kingdom advancement. “Mobile in Mission: Using the Tool in Everyone’s Pocket,” is a 5-week online course in mobile ministry basics. Instructor Keith Williams is the director of Mobile Advance and has assisted in implementing mobile ministry initiatives in more than 35 countries. Learn more and register here:
One Response to Using the Tool in Everyone’s Pocket
Jaime Chambers 2017/09/18
The instructor for this course is awesome- so full of knowledge but so humble. Anyone doing any type of mobile ministry will certainly benefit from this course!