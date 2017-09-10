Pray for Unreached/Unengaged Peoples in New York City

Global Gates has done the world a big favor by preparing the very detailed listing of unreached and unengaged people groups in New York. Check it out at…

http://unreachednewyork.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/12/ChurchPlantNeedsSimpleMetroNYJune20121.pdf

Note that the first 12 priority groups are all Jewish. Also, note that there are unreached groups from all over the world there. Please ask God to raise up harvesters, to bring help and hope as needed, and to work a mighty miracle in their midst. Thanks.