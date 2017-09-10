What Are the Top 100 Missions Churches in the USA?

If an editor of a national Christian magazine were to ask you, “What are the top 100 missions-focused churches in the USA,” Which churches would you name? If you have a nominee, please click “Comment” following the web version of this item. Also, in addition to the name of the church, please don’t forget to provide the city and state. If you’d also like to provide some rationale for your pick, it would be helpful. In other words, why do you think they deserve the nomination?