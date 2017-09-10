If an editor of a national Christian magazine were to ask you, “What are the top 100 missions-focused churches in the USA,” Which churches would you name? If you have a nominee, please click “Comment” following the web version of this item. Also, in addition to the name of the church, please don’t forget to provide the city and state. If you’d also like to provide some rationale for your pick, it would be helpful. In other words, why do you think they deserve the nomination?
12 Responses to What Are the Top 100 Missions Churches in the USA?
David Moore 2017/09/14
Cedar Mill Bible Church (www.cmbc.org) in Portland, OR. They are a missions Al church with very strong support of both local and global missions service. They are the home church of Luis Palau and have several missions focus areas (Nigeria, Kazakhstan, and India). They support individuals from their church and others that have a connection to their church. They also
serve their missionaries by providing them with housing when they are back in the US through the missions house located near the church. Most of their elders and pastors have gone on frequent trips overseas to visit their missionaries and they have a special team (Barnabas Team) set up to support and pray for each of their missionaries which meets at least monthly. Most of those Barnabas Teams also do visits overseas to their missionary frequently and provide great encouragement and connection. CMBC also has a FOM (Friends of Mission) group that meets monthly to pray for the missionaries and they are always coming up with creative ways to engage with the missionaries and keep the whole church connected with what the church is involved with missionally both locally and globally. The church recently started offering Missional Outreach grants to members of the church who want to try new creative outreaches. CMBC has planted churches locally, and has given literally millions of dollars to global missions work over the years. They have also hosted conferences for other churches and individuals who want to meet together to collaborate on specific geographic focus areas. CMBC has also been very involved over the years in the big Northwest missions conference “Mission Connexion” (www.missionconnexion.com) and they are always very open to see how God is going to use them next!
Dan Scribner 2017/09/14
Black Rock Church, Fairfield, CT
Missions is part of the DNA of the church. They have had a dynamic, annual week-long missions conference every year for 60 years. Annual Faith Promise specifically for missions separate from the general budget. Great mix of local, international and least-reached outreach. Excellent care and involvement with those they have sent.
KC 2017/09/14
Grace Community Church, Tempe, Arizona
David Byrne 2017/09/14
Grace Evangelical Church on Fayetteville, GA gives 25% of its 1mm budget to missions
Ted Bjorem 2017/09/15
I’m thinking a couple of the mission minded churches I know are most humble and would not want to be listed, a thought, blessings
Janet Ditto 2017/09/15
Westover Church
Muirs Chapel Rd
Greensboro, NC
sponsoring over 20 missionaries and families to the nations- and 2 week mission conf each November. Each1st Sunday of the month, ALL of the offering goes to Global missions
westoverchurch.com
Janet Ditto 2017/09/15
make that 200 missionaries
Rose Whitington 2017/09/15
Christ Our King Church in Southlake, Texas, is a small congregation of 40 people, but they help support 10 missionaries, most of them for decades.
TL 2017/09/15
Ever heard of Antioch from Waco, Texas? They are like a mini YWAM. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antioch_International_Movement_of_Churches#cite_note-20 I am not connected with them but they have my respect.
Bruce Huseby 2017/09/15
I would agree with Cedar Mill, Black Rock and Westover. Great Missions churches. I would add Cedar Springs Pres. in Knoxville, Austin Stone Church in Austin, TX, Trinity Church in Lansing, MI, Sojourn Church in Louisville as well as Southeast Christian in Louisville. Lake Ave. Congregational in Pasadena. Emmanuel Faith Comminty Church in Escondido, CA. Heritage Church in Westerville, OH is a church to watch as their Pastor bleeds missions similar to Black Rock.
tony sheng 2017/09/15
+ Mosaic, Los Angeles.
+ Newspring, Santa Ana, CA.
+ Austin Stone, Austin.
+ National Community Church, Wash DC.
+ Bay Area Comm, Annapolis MD.
Samuel 2017/09/15
Austin Stone-Austin, TX
-has sent 200 long term workers to UPGS in last 8 years. Congregation of 11,000-13,000. Started less than two decades ago as a plant of 10 people.
Lakeview Baptist- Auburn, AL
-currently has 85 of its own members overseas. Congregation of 2,000. Around 1 out of every 23 members is overseas.
-each week, they have a ESL ministry on site hosting 200+ internationals from more than 20 countries.
Summit Church- Raleigh/Durham NC
-currently has more than 120 long term workers overseas
-great at welcoming refugees
-planted lots of domestic churches